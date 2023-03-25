It's going to be a number of months before I'm 100 per cent: Maxwell

Bengaluru: Ahead of the India Premier League (IPL) 2023 starting from March 31, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has admitted that the leg injury he suffered last year would take a few more months before he can be 100 per cent fit.

Maxwell had broken his left fibula at a friend's birthday party immediately after the conclusion of Australia's campaign in the T20 World Cup at home in November last year. He had to undergo surgery and rehabilitation to make a competitive comeback to cricket through the ODI series against India, where he played the opening game in Mumbai.

As a result of that freak injury, Maxwell missed Australia's ODI series against England and the entire season of the Big Bash League (BBL) that followed for Melbourne Stars. He was in danger of missing the IPL but has now recovered enough to turn out for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

"The leg's okay. It's going to be a number of months before I'm 100 per cent. Hopefully, it's (leg) good enough to get through the tournament and still does the job," said Maxwell in a video posted by RCB on their social media accounts.

Maxwell was one of the mainstays for the franchise in the IPL 2022 season and made 301 runs in 13 innings, along with six wickets off his part-time off-spin. With IPL 2023 making a return to the home and away format, Maxwell is excited by the prospect of RCB playing their home matches in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"Finally getting back after a couple of years (of playing inside bio-bubbles). It's pretty exciting and I'm pretty pumped to play in front of our home fans. See you at the Chinnaswamy Stadium."

RCB will open their campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.