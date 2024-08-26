Minnu Mani, Asha Sobhana to play for Railways

National team players Minnu Mani and Asha Sobhana will turn out for Railways on the domestic circuit this season. The two have got the No Objection Certificates from the Kerala Cricket Association. Both the spin-bowling all-rounders are Railway employees.



Veteran Asha had represented Puducherry for the past couple of seasons, while Minnu had played only for Kerala till now.

Asha is in the Indian camp for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE. Minnu had captained India 'A' in the just-concluded Australian tour.