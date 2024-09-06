Malayalam
KCL: Kollam Sailors make it three in a row

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2024 05:20 PM IST
Cricket

Thiruvananthapuram: Kollam Sailors continued their perfect run in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) with an eight-wicket win over Alleppey Ripples here on Friday.

A four-wicket haul by medium-pacer Sharafuddeen N M (4/25) and left-arm spinner Biju Narayanan's triple strikes (3/20) helped Sailors bowl Ripples out for 95 in 16.3 overs. Basil N P chipped in with figures of 2/12.

Captain Mohammed Azharuddeen top-scored with 29, while Akshay Chandran (16) and Alfi Francis (10) were the other batters to make it to double digits.

Mohammed Azharuddeen
Mohammed Azharuddeen top-scored for Ripples. Photo: Special Arrangement

Sailors needed just 13.4 overs to chase down the target and notch up their third win in a row. Captain Sachin Baby remained unbeaten on 40 off 30 balls. It was the second successive loss for Ripples after two wins on the trot.

Brief scores: Alleppey Ripples 95 in 16.3 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 29; Sharafuddeen N M 4/25,  Biju Narayanan 3/20) lost to Kollam Sailors 96/2 in 13.4 overs (Sachin Baby 40 not out).

