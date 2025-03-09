Dubai: It is often said that modern cricket is the batsmen's game. Batters now play shots around the ground. But if you are playing against New Zealand, try to avoid the areas occupied by Glenn Phillips. Whatever goes in the air, he catches. Those who saw the Champions Trophy final match between India and New Zealand would know better. Phillips produced a spectacular catch on Sunday to dismiss Shubman Gill.

You may never see a better catch than this. So here it is twice. Glenn Phillips take a bow. pic.twitter.com/QuSZ1uqeZu — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 9, 2025

In the 18th over, Gill tried to score a boundary through short extra cover, and the ball was coming over the head of Phillips. Without even a second thought, Phillips jumped like a bobcat, stretching himself to the limit to grab a one-hander.

The Indian fans were stunned; Gill stood surprised, even his teammates took a minute to believe that the ball was caught.

It was not Phillips' first spectacular catch of the tournament. In the last group A match between India and New Zealand, Philips took a blinder to dismiss batter Virat Kohli. India's star batter played a square cut, aiming for a boundary, but was caught acrobatically at point. Kohli stared in disbelief as Phillips extended his right arm and caught the ball flying.

A video of Jadeja explaining Phillips's catch to Kohli went viral on social media. Throughout his career in International cricket, Phillips has reportedly dropped only one catch. It isn't surprising as he hails from a country that has produced legendary fielders such as Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill.