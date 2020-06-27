After Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi drives home luxury Toyota MPV Vellfire

The Malayalam film industry has just got its second Toyota Vellfire. After Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi has become the second actor to bring home the luxury MPV from the Japanese carmaker. The actor's fans came to know about his new acquisition when his son Gokul Suresh shared his photos with the new vehicle on social media.

The Vellfire is the biggest MPV from the Toyota stable. Suresh Gopi bought it from the Toyota dealership in Thiruvananthapuram. Aimed at redefining the luxury MPV segment, the Vellfire was launched in India on February 26.

Available only in a single, fully-loaded variant, the ex-showroom price of the vehicle in Kerala is Rs 79.99 lakh, while it is available for Rs 79.50 lakh in other states. Toyota has set aside 60 units of the Vellfire for India. It has brought the vehicle to India taking advantage of the relaxed import norms.

The Vellfire available in the international market is 4,935 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,895 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. The vehicle is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 117 bhp of peak power. Apart from the petrol engine, it also has a pair of electric motors, one for each axle. The company claims that the vehicle offers a fuel efficiency of 16.35 km per litre.

Promising better travel comfort and amenities, the Vellfire is available in different seat configurations. It is also equipped with electrically adjustable seats, three-zone AC, and a 360-degree surround view camera. The Vellfire also comes with a 13-inch rear entertainment system and a 17-speaker JBL sound system.