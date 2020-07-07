Sushant Singh Rajput refused to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, director says actor was busy

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statement over Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case on Monday.

According to reports in a daily, Bhansali was reportedly asked nearly 20 questions. The filmmaker claimed that he never dropped Sushant from any of his films.

Bhansali stated Sushant had refused to work with him as he had already signed up for other projects and was busy finishing those, the police officer told the daily.

“The director wanted his full attention for two of his big films but as Rajput was busy and refused to work, Bhansali did not ask him again. And so, he moved on with his films with other cast,” the officer added.

The filmmaker also stated that he had not spoken to Sushant Singh Rajput since 2016 and hence had no idea about the actor’s personal problems or health issues. The filmmaker was questioned at the Santacruz police station for three hours.

Earlier, there were reports that Sushant was upset with Bhansali for dropping him from his films Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Sources claim that Rajput was under contract with another major production house when he was offered a film by Bhansali, which is why he couldn't work with the top filmmaker. The film later turned out to be a blockbuster.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. He was reportedly suffering from depression and did not leave a ‘note’.