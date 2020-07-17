When Ankita Lokhande promised wedding with Sushant Singh Rajput on a show

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were an inseparable couple from the days they did the TV serial Pavitra Rishta. They were together for over six years but life had other plans and they parted ways. However, there are many throwback interviews and videos where we could see the love that Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande shared.

One such video clip from Shekhar Suman's show is doing the rounds on Internet where the two promised that they will get married the next year.

During the chat show, Shekhar Suman asked Ankita about her wedding plans with Sushant. To which, she replied, “Next year, that’s a promise. Hamara pavitra rishta bahut strong hai (Our pure relation is very strong).”

Ankita and Sushant began their career together as participants in a dance reality show. When asked about her anger on getting eliminated from the dance reality show in which Sushant had also participated. Ankita said, “I had a problem when he (Sushant) got 30 for the first time because how can he get 30? I was like ‘how can you get 30?’. I was feeling very jealous after Shampa jumped in his arms.” Upon being asked who is a better dancer between her and Sushant, without wasting any minutes Ankita said, “Me.” She then laughed and added, “Sorry, Sushant but I had to say the truth.”

Ankita also revealed how Sushant felt bad after she was eliminated from the show. She said, “He felt very bad when I was eliminated. He used to be very upset and think that I should be there even if he is out. And when he had back problems, he left. Even I suggested him to quit. But, yes, he loves me so much and I know that and I love him so much.”

Watch the video below:

