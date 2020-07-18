Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya to be part of 'Barroz': reports

Vismaya Mohanlal, the daughter of Mohanlal and Suchitra Mohanlal, has always stayed away from the limelight. Now, it looks like she is all set to step into the film industry.

According to reports, Vismaya will assist father Mohanlal in his much-awaited directorial debut, Barroz: The Guardian Of D'Gama's Treasure.

According to the sources close to the project, Vismaya Mohanlal will be part of join Mohanlal's directorial debut as assistant director. Vismaya is not interested in acting but wants to learn filmmaking and assisting would help her, say sources.

The shooting of Barroz: The Guardian Of D'Gama's Treasure is expected to start rolling once the lockdown ends.

Barroz: The Guardian Of D'Gama's Treasure, is based on Jijo Punnoose's popular novel of the same name. Mohanlal, the director of the project himself, appears as the titular character Barroz, a Portuguese mythical figure in the movie, that features the popular American child artist Shayla McCaffrey, Spanish actors Pas Vega and Rafael Amargo in the pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas.

Meanwhile, Vismaya Mohanlal is currently in Australia and getting training in martial arts. Recently, she had shared about releasing her book 'Grains Of Stardust', a collection of paintings and poems.