Sushant Singh Rajput lookalike Sachin Tiwari in film based on actor's life

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike Sachin Tiwari has been roped in to play the lead in a movie. Interestingly, the film by Vijay Shekhar Gupta's production Suicide or Murder: A star was lost, will be based on the life of the late Bollywood star.

Sachin, had became a rage on social media for his uncanny resemblance to Sushant Singh Rajput.

The first look poster of the film featuring Sachin has been unveiled. The shooting of the film is expected to commence in a few months.



Sushant passed away on June 14. He died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed. Sushant reported to be suffering from depression since the last few months.

He made his film debut with Kai Po Che! and then starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. His brief Bollywood career spanned of six years with last year's bumper hit Chhichhore.

Dil Bechara is his last movie and will be released this Friday.