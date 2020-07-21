Vanitha Vijayakumar, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan and Kasthuri's ugly spat: here's what happened

Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul's wedding has become a sensational topic in the industry. Now, it seems like a celeb war between Vanitha Vijayakumar, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan and Kasthuri is on.

It all began with Peter Paul’s first wife Elizabeth calling up veteran actress Lakshmy Ramakrishnan. Lakshmy took to her social media page saying that Elizabeth spoke to her asking for help. Lakshmi assured her of help to proceed legally. Soon, Lakshmi and Vanitha were seen in an online media interview in which the duo got into a war of words.

While Vanitha abused Lakshmi asking her why is she interfering in their family matters, Lakshmi left the interview half way leaving the host speechless. Watch the video here:

After the video was released online, actress Kasthuri came to the front supporting Lakshmi. Kasthuri wrote, "My heart bleeds for you @LakshmyRamki. Please do not engage with cheap kuzhayadi sandai people. @vanithavijayku1, You are really making this so bad for yourself. Take a break." (sic.)

My heart bleeds for you @LakshmyRamki . Please do not engage with cheap kuzhayadi sandai people. @vanithavijayku1 , You are really making this so bad for yourself. Take a break. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 20, 2020

She further wrote, "legal standpoint- Hypocrite Vanitha is guilty of cyber abuse, attacking the modesty of a woman, and defamation. She filed police case on Surya Devi for abusing her., She has done the exact same offence toward madam Lakshmy Ramakrishnan. She can be arrested." (sic.)

legal standpoint- Hypocrite Vanitha is guilty of cyber abuse , attacking the modesty of a woman, and defamation. She filed police case on surya Devi for abusing her, She has done the exact same offence toward madam Lakshmy Ramakrishnan . She can be arrested. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 20, 2020

Well, this did not stop here as Vanitha replied to Kasturi and gave vent to her anger. One of the tweets read, "@KasthuriShankar @LIBRAProduc ravindran are giving live interviews even now dunno for what joy...seriously they are going mental in corona days and obsessing over MY LIFE..feeling sad for their loneliness." (sic.)

@KasthuriShankar @LIBRAProduc ravindran are giving live interviews even now dunno for what joy...seriously they are going mental in corona days and obsessing over MY LIFE..feeling sad for their loneliness — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 20, 2020

Kasthuri called Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha a hypocrite and said, "Look who is talking. Take your private life off youtube then talk. Hypocrite. Stop your cyber abuse, whole world saw your potty mouth against madam Lakshmi. No TV show friends here to conveniently edit out your expletives. You are exposing yourself, no one else is to blame."

Going on YouTube trying to act like a saint and role playing as lawyer and judge is against law when it is not legal platform just to create a publicity stunt probing into someone's personal is the cheapest possible creature @KasthuriShankar @LakshmyRamki lay off ur drama https://t.co/xQFzlBVtGH — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 20, 2020 But you see, no use talking about my private life since I have only one chapter. It will not bring any benefit to you.. Unlike some mega serial lives with season 1,2, 3...#ChallengeAccepted #BringItOn



BTW, what is this actress comment? I didn't understand. https://t.co/B1f5dqMNRO — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 20, 2020 bayanthuttiya kumaru ? 🤣🤡🙂 Fraidy cat :))



The world now knows who provokes others, and if others hit back, you abuse them & run away. Singapenn 🤣 Please note that till this minute, I have never questioned your personal life choices, But only your cheap PUBLIC actions. https://t.co/34hnxSh93O — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 20, 2020

Vanitha then warned both Kasthuri and Lakshmi and said that she was blocking Kasthuri on her social media.