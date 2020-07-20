Peter Paul reveals why he didn't take a divorce before his second marriage with actress Vanitha Vijayakumar

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 star and veteran actress Vanitha Vijayakumar got married to Peter Paul in Chennai on June 27, 2020 and since then the couple seem to hog the limelight for the wrong reasons.

From Vanitha's three failed marriages to Paul's first marriage, much has been discussed on social media platforms. For the unversed, Peter Paul's allegedly estranged wife has been giving interviews against the wedding of Vanitha and Peter Paul and even filed a complaint with police. Now, Vanitha has released a video on her YouTube channel where she is seen asking Peter questions related to his past and his relationship with Vanitha.

Has Vanitha locked up Peter?

Of late, Vanitha had been accused of locking up Peter Paul by netizens and the later in the interview said that he has been locked up by Vanitha, in her heart. Peter said that there is no truth in the allegation as he has been working and going to the office.

A failed married life and suicide attempt

Peter Paul was married to Elizabeth Helen before he got married to Vanitha.

He told in the interview about how he met Elizabeth at one of the family weddings and soon both got married in 2000, and John Edward, their son, was born a year later. He recalled how his wife used to involve her mother and relatives in their family affairs and it led to a bitter-sour relationship between them. He also opened up on Elizabeth's suspicious nature and how she made his life all the more difficult. He stated that he treated Elizabeth like a queen but even then she never gave him peace of mind. She used to quarrel over work-related phone calls that come in the night. He alleged that she even broke one of his i-phone by throwing it as he attended a call in the night.

He also claimed that Elizabeth only wanted his money and she never supported him at the of his professional crisis. He thus, started drinking and attempted suicide by jumping off from the top of his house. He fell on a wall that was full of broken glass pieces and heavily wounded. Later, Elizabeth left his place and started staying with her mother. Peter further added that he had been taking care of his former wife and children and their monetary expenses as well.

On not taking a divorce and meeting Vanitha

Peter said that he never bothered to look or think about second marriage and hence did not care about getting a divorce until he met Vanitha.

Vanitha had come to Peter for a script narration along with her children. He said that he amazed at her knowledge. He revealed that her bold nature and openess to know things attracted him. Later, when Vanitha and her children accepted him, he started to step into new beginnings and approached his wife for a divorce.

He admitted that though Vanitha knew that he was married earlier, Peter didn't want to inform her about the negotiations that have been going on between him and Elizabeth.

At first, Elizabeth demanded five lakh each for children, 25 sovereign gold, and the education and marriage expenses, to which he agreed. But the problem started with Peter and Vanitha's wedding, he said. She changed her mind and asked for a crore of rupees and even filed a complaint. She went ahead to media and made up things of her own, he pointed.

Yet to get married officially

Peter then said he is waiting for the family court to become fully functional so as to file for divorce. Though he and Vanitha entered into wedlock with a close-knit function at home, he is yet to get married under the Special Marriage Act. He also admitted that neither he wanted to convert to Hinduism and Vanitha to Christianity. No one should live a life for the sake of society, he concluded.