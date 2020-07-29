Never asked Rhea Chakraborty to leave Sushant Singh Rajput: Mahesh Bhatt

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt stated that he never asked actor Rhea Chakraborty to leave her boyfriend Rajput. Bhatt who was called to record his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case on Monday also told police that he had met the deceased actor only twice in life.

"I have never said anything to Rhea about leaving Sushant or anything like that. Rumours about this are baseless," he said.

"I don't support nepotism. I have given so many newcomers their first chance. I have met Sushant Singh in person only twice, once in 2018 about my book and again in 2020," Bhatt informed the police while his statement was being recorded at the Santa Cruz Police Station in Mumbai.

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, Rhea Chakraborty announced her relationship with the 'Kai Po Che!' actor on a social media platform while she requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case.

After Sushant's death, photographs of Rhea with Mahesh Bhatt had also gone viral and there has been discussion about her relationship with him.