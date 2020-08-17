Vayalar biopic to go on floors soon

The incredible life of legendary poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma would take life on the silver screen.

The movie directed by Pramod Payyannur (Balyakalasakhi fame) was announced by Vayalar’s family on 17 August which is the first day of the Malayalm month of Chingam. This film would also portray the historical milestones in the golden era of Malayalam cinema.

Vayalar has written quite a handful of songs that reflect his personal angst and sorrow. Pramod said that the biopic too would have amazing songs that do justice to the iconic poet’s life and prowess.

The screenplay stays true to the eventful yet highly artistic life of Vayalar Ramavarma. The director said it portrays the significant life events, his frustrations, moments of exhilarations and also some of the most memorable incidents in the poet’s life.

The crew too hopes that the film would be an honest depiction of the spectacular career of Vayalar in the Malayalam movie industry.

The movie which is written by Pramod Payyannur would be bankrolled jointly by NC Arun and Salil Raj for the banner of Line of Colors. The music would be composed by one of the well known composers in the country. Meanwhile, the casting for the movie is progressing.