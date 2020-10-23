{{head.currentUpdate}}

Vignesh to Nayanthara on Netrikann: Thank you ‘Thangamey’ for being my everything

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan seem to be back in work after a brief vacation in Goa. The first look of Nayanthara’s upcoming thriller, Netrikann was released online and received an immense response.

Directed by Aval-fame Milind Rau, the poster has Nayanthara looking intense with her injured face and a wrench in hand. The actress reportedly plays the role of a blind woman in the film.

Looks like, Vignesh Shivan over the moon. Vignesh is making his debut as a producer with this project under Rowdy Pictures banner. Sharing the poster on his social media accounts, Vignesh thanked God and his lady love Nayanthara for everything.

He wrote, “Thanking God & universe for this moment! A powerful #Nayanthara in an #ActionThriller. Thank you #thangamey for being my everything ! All the best to us ! Hope you all like it.” (sic.)

It is to be noted that Netrikann was the title of Rajinikanth's 1981 film. Netrikann means the third eye.

Netrikann has music by Marina-fame Girishh, Karthik Ganesh G is on board as cinematographer and editing is by Lawrence Kishore.

