{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Chiranjeevi tests Covid-19 positive

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

chiranjeevi
SHARE

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ahead of restarting shoot of Acharya, he had undergone a mandatory Covid-19 test. However, he, unfortunately, tested positive. He is asymptomatic and in home-quarantine.

In his tweet, he requested all those who came in contact with him in the last five days to get tested as well.

In March this year, Chiranjeevi had halted the shoot of Acharya following the pandemic and lockdown. Now, as the crew was to resume work on the film, during a round of mandatory Covid-19 test, Chiranjeevi himself tested positive.

Needless to say, the film's shoot will be delayed further, although no official announcement has been made so far.

Fans flooded the comments section with wishes for the star asking him to get well soon.

Acharya, the film is written and directed by Koratala Siva.and is bankrolled by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan under his  Konidela Productions Company.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES