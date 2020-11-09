Chiranjeevi tests Covid-19 positive

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ahead of restarting shoot of Acharya, he had undergone a mandatory Covid-19 test. However, he, unfortunately, tested positive. He is asymptomatic and in home-quarantine.

In his tweet, he requested all those who came in contact with him in the last five days to get tested as well.

In March this year, Chiranjeevi had halted the shoot of Acharya following the pandemic and lockdown. Now, as the crew was to resume work on the film, during a round of mandatory Covid-19 test, Chiranjeevi himself tested positive.

Needless to say, the film's shoot will be delayed further, although no official announcement has been made so far.

Fans flooded the comments section with wishes for the star asking him to get well soon.

Acharya, the film is written and directed by Koratala Siva.and is bankrolled by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan under his Konidela Productions Company.