'Pariyerum Perumal' stars Kathir and Anandhi to team up with Narain for next

Actors Kathir and Anandhi, who exhibited a fabulous performance together in well-acclaimed movie Pariyerum Perumal, are teaming up for a film again.

Narain in major role

The stars will join Narain, who will be playing a pivotal role in this film. It is said that he will have a remarkable role after his kickass performance in Kaithi.The film tentatively titled “Production No.1” is bankrolled by AAAR Productions.

The film

The film is touted to be a drama-thriller and will be directed by debutant Zac Harriss.

In a statement, producers AAAR Productions say, “This is our maiden production venture in Tamil film industry, and we are looking forward to produce and present more content-driven films. In particular, we would like to encourage young and new talents as they possess the potentials to come up with newfangled ideas. Director Zac Harriss impressed us with a unique story premise, and his narrative expertise was engrossing. He has gained great knowledge about filming from the top institution in London and has been associated with various prominent filmmakers in the South industry.

We are happy to have Kathir, Narian and Kayal Anandhi , the most talented artistes to play the lead roles in this film. They have already established an excellent domain for themselves in the industry by consistently being a part of movies with substantive contents and characters. In particular, Kathir and Kayal Anandhi and their onscreen chemistry in critically acclaimed Pariyerum Perumal was elegant and adorable. We are sure that Kathir will emerge as a salient star after the release of this film. We are holding discussions with many familiar actors and technicians and will be soon announcing the ensemble star-cast and crew."

The shooting

The team is planning to shoot by beginning of 2021 and are planning to release it in summer 2021.

The film will be shot at various locations in Chennai and Kerala.