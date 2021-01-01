From Nayanthara to Manju Warrier: Celebs wish fans on New Year 2021

With theatres being shutdown, 2020 had been a troublesome year for our movie buffs and celebs. But, with new year ringing in, celebs are are very hopeful about 2021.

Check out who wished what:

Nayanthara and Vignesh

Vignesh Shivan shared a photo with the lady superstar and girlfriend Nayanthara. Sharing an adorable photo, Vignesh Shivan wrote a heartfelt note and wished everyone best of luck.

Manju Warrier

Manju stated that life is not always about expecting, hoping and wishing.

Navya Nair

Navya wished everyone that 2021 is going to be a blessed year.

Priyamani

Sharing a lovely pic with Mustafa, Priyamani wished for a better and brighter year.

Vineeth Sreenivasan

The multi-talented star shared a pic from the sets of his upcomig movie Hridayam and mentioned that all are keeping the dream intact!!

Jayasurya

Remember your past but do not live in it, wrote Jaayasurya sharing a pic of himself.

Prithviraj

The actor-director looked back and thanked for the lessons 2020!

Siju Wilson

Siju posted a few snaps from the party with his friends and actors Sharafudeen and Shabreesh Varma.

Indrajith Sukumaran

The actor posted a pic with his wife Poornima and wished everyone love and light.