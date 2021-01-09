Priya Varrier roped in for Telugu remake of 'Ishq'

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier has been roped in for the Telugu remake of 2019 Malayalam movie Ishq.

While Priya will reprise the role played by Ann Sheethal from the original, actor Teja Sajja will play the male lead which was done by Shane Nigam in the original.

First look poster

Renowned producer RB Choudary and his Mega Super Good Films are associating with SS Raju who will be helming the movie.

Taking to social media, the popular production house shared the first look poster announcing their first film of 2021.

Titled same from the Malayalam Ishq, the poster had the same caption that read 'Not a Love Story'. Even the writing on the poster also looked similar to that from the original version.

The movie

More details regarding the supporting cast and shoot are still awaited. The original movie also had Shine Tom Chacko and Leona Lishoy too in pivotal roles.

Among the Telugu remake crew, the music will be composed by Mahati Swara Sagar and camera will be handled by Sam K Naidu.

Busy Priya

Priya Varrier is also awaiting her debut Tollywood release. The 21-year-old actress will be seen alongside Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh in Chandrasekhar Yeleti directorial ‘Check’. A teaser of the same was released recently.