Suriya's Soorarai Pottru goes into Oscar race 2021

Tamil film Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya has made its entry into the Oscar race.

The race

The film is competing in the general category of Oscars and is in the race for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Composer, and Best story writer among other categories.

The movie is made available at the Academy Screening Room and will be viewed by the academy members for votes and nominations.

What the team got to say

Co-producer, Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian said, “Our team is confident that the film will impress upon the Oscar Jury members as to how it has impressed millions of film lovers across the globe.”

The film is loosely based on the biography of Captain Gopinath, founder of the low-cost airline, Air Deccan.

The film

Suriya earned rave reviews from both the audiences and critics for his brilliant performance as the ambitious small-town man in the movie. The actor's portrayal of Maara has been considered as one of the finest performances of his acting career, to date. Along with Suriya, leading lady Aparna Balamurali and senior actress Urvashi who played Maara's mother won great critical acclaim.

Soorarai Pottru was also selected to be screened at the Golden Globe Awards 2021, recently.