FRI FEB 5, 2021 11:09 AM IST
BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav feature on longlists for 'The White Tiger'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 05, 2021 11:02 AM IST
The White Tiger directed by Ramin Bahrani, which released recently on Netflix has been featured on the freshly released longlist of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). 

Nominated in seven categories

The White Tiger made it to seven categories on the BAFTA longlist, which includes Best Actor for Adarsh Gourav, Best Supporting Actress for Priyanka Chopra, Best Director for Ramin Bahrani and Best Film.

On the BAFTA longlist, The White Tiger was also included in the list of movies for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Editing.

The BAFTA

The final list of BAFTA nominations will be announced on March 9.

The BAFTA Awards will take place on April 11, after being postponed because of to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The White Tiger

The White Tiger breakout Adarsh Gourav has also earned the nomination for the best male lead at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Also starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao, the film follows Balram's rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's instinct of survival.

The movie is the adaptation of Aravind Adiga's book.

