Dhanush wraps up Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 29, 2021 03:27 PM IST
South star Dhanush on Monday said he has finished shooting for filmmaker Aanand L Rai's upcoming directorial "AtrangiRe".

 

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with Rai and the film's writer, Himanshu Sharma.

"AtrangiRe" reunites Dhanush, Rai and Sharma after their 2013 critical hit "Raanjhanaa".

 

"'AtrangiRe' wrapped. Thank you @aanandirai and Himanshu. Love you both," Dhanush captioned the photo.

Also starring Sara Ali Khan, the film also features Akshay Kumar in a "special role".

 

"AtrangiRe", which went on floors last March before the coronavirus pandemic halted its shoot, resumed filming in Madurai last October and followed it up with a schedule in Delhi.

With music by AR Rahman, "AtrangiRe" is set to be released theatrically on August 6. Last week, Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee were named the joint winners of the best actor National Film Award for their performances in "Asuran" and "Bhonsle", respectively.

