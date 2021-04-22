Doesn't look as though we worked together after 8 years: Asif Ali on wrapping Mahaveeryar with Nivin

Actors Asif Ali and Nivin Pauly have wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming project Mahaveeryar. Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali, who have previously worked together in Traffic and Sevens are collaborating after a decade for Mahaveeryar. And it seems like nothing has changed in their bond. The duo is now setting major bromance goals.

While Asif stated that it doesn't feel that they are working together after 8 long years, Nivin called it as a wonderful journey.

"Good friends don't let you do stupid things...alone! Meet my partner in crime! @nivinpaulyactor It doesn't look as though we are working together after eight long years!! Super excited about our #Mahaviryar And @ajuvarghese this pic is for u," wrote Asif Ali with a funny pic.

"It's been a wonderful journey so far. Abrid Shine, working with you is always a delight. Asif Ali, my partner in crime, you're a gem!! Shamnas Ps, thank you for the wholehearted support and being our pillar of strength. Mahaveeryar coming soon!" said Nivin.

Directed by Abrid Shine, Mahaveeryar is said to be a fantasy film. The project is jointly produced by Nivin Pauly and Shamnas PS, under the banners Pauly Jr. Pictures and Indian Movie Makers.