Mandira Bedi breaks down performing last rites of husband Raj Kaushal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2021 01:01 PM IST Updated: June 30, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Actress Mandira Bedi's husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Kaushal reportedly succumbed to a heart attack. He was 49.

Many celebs from the industry took to social media to mourn his demise. And now, photos from his last rites have landed online and they have left netizens in a state of grief.

An inconsolable Mandira Bedi was seen performing the last rites of her husband. It seems she got emotional and her friends were seen consoling her.

The funeral was attended by the couple's friends from the industry including Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri, Samir Soni, Ronit Roy, Gul Panag and Ashish Chaudhary.

Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi got married on February 14, 1999. The couple has a son named Vir, who was born in 2011 and in October 2020, they adopted a girl child of 4 years, naming her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

