Mohan Babu hosts dinner for Mohanlal and Meena

Mohanlal and Meena are currently in Hyderabad shooting for ‘Bro Daddy’. And looks like the stars are having a great time.

Recently, they were invited by veteran Telugu star Mohan Babu dinner at his residence. Mohan Babu’s daughter, Lakshmi Manchu and Meena have shared the pictures of their meet on her social media handle.

Sharing the photos, Lakshmi Manchu wrote, ‘That’s one hell of a Legendary Dinner with the “M”s of the ‘M’ovies!!.’

Mohanlal and Meena were spotted with Mohan Babu’s family, Nirmala Devi (wife) Lakshmi, Manchu Vishnu (son) and Vishnu’s wife Veronica and the picsare doing the rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, ‘Bro Daddy’ shoot is fast progressing. The team began shooting on July 15 following all Covid-19 safety protocols. The film is being directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. He along with Mohanlal play the lead roles in it. Others in the cast include Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Kaniha, Lalu Alex and Soubin Shahir.