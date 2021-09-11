Annaatthe motion poster: Rajinikanth back in his mass action avatar

After revealing the first look, the makers of Annaatthe dropped the motion poster of the much-awaited movie. As expected, the motion poster suggested that Rajinikanth is back with his mass action avatar.

The video begins with Rajinikanth’s punch dialogues with a running car's windows getting shattered. Enters the superstar on a bike with a machete in hand and the car blasts.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar, Prakash Raj and Meena in important roles. The film was set to release in theatres on Pongal. However, it was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The makers have now confirmed the film to be a Diwali release i.e. On November 4.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film’s music is composed by D Imman.