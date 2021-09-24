Drishyam 2 Hindi remake gets a green light, Ajay Devgn to begin shoot from December

After facing a copyright case, the makers of Drishyam 2 Hindi remake are now gearing up for the sequel.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is said to start filming for Drishyam 2 as soon as he is done working on his current projects. The actor will be seen returning as Vijay Salgaonkar alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta.

Reports are also rife that Ajay will begin his shooting schedule with the team by December.

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studio International has brought the Hindi remake rights of Malayalam hit Drishyam 2 – The Resumption.

Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd, which had produced the 2015 Hindi movie Drishyam, earlier had approached the HC seeking a restraining order against Panorama Studios in an attempt to stop them from producing the sequel to the movie in Hindi. Panorama Studios had then assured the court that the shooting for the film will not begin till the next date of hearing of Viacom’s application.

Drishyam 2 released earlier this year directly on Amazon Prime Video. And it received a unanimous thumbs up from critics and fans. Mohanlal had reprised the role of Georgekutty in the sequel, which was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.