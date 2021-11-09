Tamil actor Manikandan who essayed a pivotal role in the recently released Jai Bhim has been basking in the glory of the incredible success of the movie. He has been receiving appreciation from both the audience and the critics alike for his realistic portrayal of Rajakannu. Manikandan is an all rounder who has earned praise not just for his acting chops but as a director and writer too. Even though super star Suriya is the lead actor in Jai Bhim that was released on streaming giant Amazon Prime, Manikandan has managed to impress everyone with his intense performance.

Manikandan plays the role of Rajakannu in the movie that is based on a real life incident that happened in 1993. The gruesome lock up murder of Rajakannu who belonged to the Irular community has been realistically depicted in the movie. Manikandan had the strenuous job of portraying the character that has various layers of complex emotional phases. He did a fabulous job alongside Malayali actress Lijomol who played the role of his wife. In the first half, Manikandan is seen as a loving father, devoted husband and an adventurous youngster. Manikandan lives as the brave Rajakannu who doesn’t give up his self respect and proclaims his innocence even when he is subjected to torture and physical harm in lock up.

The Tamil cinema industry has always created and admired two sets of heroes. The first type is the handsome and majestic super star who possess super human powers and fights his villains in stylishly choreographed action sequences. Meanwhile, the next set of actors has awed the audience with their impeccable acting prowess. Cinema lovers and critics have already placed Manikandan in the second set of incredibly talented actors. Manikandan has already shared screen space with some of the top names in the Tamil cinema industry like super star Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathy, Suriya and Samuthirakani.

Manikandan is also a noted mimicry and voice artist in Tamil. He has worked as a radio jockey too. Tele film Narai Ezhuthum Suyasaritham, written and directed by Manikandan has been exhibited in many international film festivals. In this tele film, Manikandan appears in the main role alongside Delhi Ganesh. Interestingly, it was Manikandan who wrote the thrilling dialogues in the blockbuster action thriller Vikram Vedha that starred Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathy in the lead roles.

Besides, Manikandan has been credited as one of the screen writers of super hit Ajith starrer Vishwasam. He, meanwhile, delivered a solid performance as Rajinikanth’s righteous son in Pa. Ranjith’s Kala. Noted film maker Halitha Shameem deserves credit for bringing out the best in actor Manikandan as she had offered splendid roles for him her anthology movie Sillu Karupetti and feature film Aelay. Manikandan delivered an earnest performance in Sillu Karupetti which narrated the beautiful friendship and love between two individuals who regularly share a cab.

Manikandan with director Halitha Shameem and actor Samuthirakani on the sets of 'Sillu Karupetti'

In the movie Aelay, Manikandan essays the role of Parthi who shares a curious relationship with his father. Meanwhile, Samuthirakani played the role of the father, who has a touch of negative shade. Manikandan’s Parthi is weary of his father’s behavior and is emotionally distant from the latter who is an ice trader.

Manikandan has essayed a noted role in Netflix’s anthology movie Paavai Kadhakal too. Just as in Jai Bhim, he plays the role of a driver who is killed by his boss for falling in love with his daughter.

A still from'Kala'

As Jai Bhim continues to create a stir in the OTT platform, Justice Chandru’s life and actor Suriya’s performance have been receiving rave reviews. Lijomol’s Sengini is being hailed as her career best. Meanwhile, movie lovers say that Manikandan’s name too should be discussed as much as theirs, for his fabulous portrayal of Rajakannu.