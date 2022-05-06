Looking forward to some new movie releases this week? We handpick some of the Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu films to watch on various OTT platforms.

'Radhe Shyam' (Hindi version)

This period romantic drama film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar revolves around a palmist, Vikramaditya (played by Prabhas) whose life takes a turn when he meets Prerana (Pooja Hegde). Will their lives be determined by uncertainities or by Vikramaditya's predictions? The Telugu film had hit theatres on March 11.

Netflix: Released on May 4

'Thar' (Hindi)

Actor Anil Kapoor in 'Thar'. Photo: YouTube

This thriller starring Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor focuses on a veteran cop who gets the chance to prove himself after a murder rocks a sleepy town. The movie directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary also features Fathima Sana Sheikh.

Netflix: Released on May 6



'Saani Kaayidham' (Tamil)

Actor Keerthy Suresh in 'Saani Kaayidham'. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

This new release featuring Keerthy Suresh is a revenge drama of a woman from an oppressed class who seeks to destroy the men who raped her and killed her family. The movie is directed by Arun Matheshwaran and also stars Selvaraghava and Kanna Ravi.

Amazon Prime: May 6



'Oruthee' (Malayalam)

Navya Nair in 'Oruthee'. Photo: YouTube

This woman-centric film starring Navya Nair narrates the tale of a middle-class working woman who has to face setbacks when she decides to take a bold stand. The movie directed by V K Prakash also features actor Vinayakan.

Manorama Max: May 13

'Beast' (Tamil)

Vijay in 'Beast'. Photo: YouTube

This Vijay movie directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, revolves around a RAW agent who takes it upon himself to fight terrorists inside a mall and free the hostages. Beast, which hit threatres on April 13, will be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Netflix: May 11



'Puzhu' (Malayalam)

Actors Mammooty and Parvathy in 'Puzhu'. Photo: SonyLiv

The movie directed by debutant Ratheena PT will see Mammootty in a negative role. This crime thriller also features Parvathy Thiruvothu. The film will release in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Sony Liv: May 13

