IAF pilot shares fighter jet scene from 'Beast' expressing doubt about its logic

Vijay starrer ‘Beast’ was noted for its high-octane action sequences and gravity defying stunts. In one of the scenes, Vijay’s character is seen kidnapping a Pakistani terrorist in a fighter jet. This scene, however, was widely criticised as non-logical and impossible.

Now, a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force too has flagged this scene. He tweeted the clip from the movie with the caption, “I have so many questions”.

It seems lots of people share the same opinion, as the pilot’s caption was retweeted more than 5,000 times and garnered ten thousand likes. Audience say that Vijay should be more careful while choosing movies and that the directors should avoid scenes that mock the intelligence of the viewers.

Meanwhile, the actor’s fans say that there are lots of other movies in which action scenes were beyond logic or reason. They added that it was unfair to single out Vijay and unleash trolls against him on social media.