Rajiv Ravi's 'Kuttavum Shikshayum' could be a captivating crime thriller

The movie, 'Kuttavum Sikshayum' directed by Rajiv Ravi stars Asif Ali, in the lead. The crime and punishment story follows the trail of some guest labourers who flee after committing felonies in Kerala.

Written by Sibi Thomas and Sreejith Divakaran the movie might exude all the heat and dust characteristic of Rajeev Ravi movies. Glimpses of the thrill and suspense are evident in the trailer. The spectacular performance of the long line up of actors, stunning twists and mind blowing actions might keep the movie an absorbing watch.

The movie is produced by Arun Kumar V R under the banner of Film Roll Productions in association with Collective Studios. Interestingly, the Cinematography is by Suresh Rajan.

Dawn Vincent's music and background Score would also be noteworthy and captivating.

The makeup is by Ronex Xavier and costume is designed by Sujith Mattannur, art directors Sabu Adityan and Kripesh Ayyappankutty is sure to recreate the scene of the drama realistically engaging. Sound design and mixing is done by Tapas Nayak.

The ensemble cast include Sunny Wayne, Sharafudheen and Alencier Lopez, Senthil Krishna, Shrinda, Dinesh Pradhan , Deshraj Gurjar , Bobby, Pooja Gurjar, Maheshwari Shekhawat, Sanjay Vidrohi, Mano Jose, Madhusoodanan among others.