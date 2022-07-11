Prithviraj's 'Kaduva' team to remove the dialogue on differently-abled children

Prithviraj, in a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram, said they have taken measures to remove the controversial dialogue in 'Kaduva' with immediate effect. The filmmakers had recently drawn flak for a scene in which Prithviraj's character can be heard saying that differently-abled children are born as the result of their parent's sins.

According to the actor, they have sent the edited version to the Censor Board. “Once it is approved, we will release the edited version in theatres,” he said. The actor once again apologised for the statement.

Meanwhile, writer Sharadakutty had taken to Facebook stating that the best solution was to make the parent in the film slap the protagonist who made the comment. “This is the most befitting reply to anyone who makes such a statement,” she wrote, comparing the film with Mammootty's 'Puzhu' in which Appuni Sasi responds with a slap when a government employee makes a casteist statement.