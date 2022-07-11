I support assaulted actor, no idea about Vijay Babu case: Prithviraj

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran on Monday reiterated his support to the survivor in the 2017 actress sexual assault case. Prithviraj made his stance clear while responding to media queries on the latest controversy over the case triggered by former DGP Sreelekha, IPS, who has claimed actor Dileep is innocent in the case.



Prithviraj, however, refused to comment on the rape case against actor-film producer Vijay Babu filed by a co-actress.

Prithviraj was addressing a press meet on his latest film 'Kaduva' in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said that the survivor-actress is his friend, and they had talked about the incident. "As for the first incident, the assaulted actress is someone I have done many films with. So, I have first-person information regarding what happened. Therefore, I can vociferously support her and can strongly say that I'm with her in her fight. Same is the stand of many who have worked with her. But, I don't know much about the second incident, other than whatever all of you have written or reported in the media. So, I can't respond regarding this."

He added that he doesn't want to comment on whether Vijay Babu should have taken part in a meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistses (AMMA). "I don't know the process followed by AMMA and so, I can't speak about its rights or wrongs," he said.