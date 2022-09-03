Malayalam
Trailer of Sibi Malayil's comeback film 'Kothu' looks promising

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2022 11:44 AM IST Updated: September 03, 2022 12:01 PM IST
Sibi Malayil is returning with a film after six years. Video stills
Topic | Entertainment News

Veteran film director Sibi Malayil who gave some of the most iconic films in Malayalam is back after a hiatus of 6 years with ‘Kothu’. The film’s trailer which was released yesterday looks promising. ‘Kothu’, headlines Asif Ali, Roshan Andrew, Director Ranjith, and Nikhila Vimal. And the film releases on September 23rd.

The film unfolds against the backdrop of Kannur’s political strife. Asif Ali and Roshan Andrews are playing dedicated communist party workers.

The film is produced under the banner of Golden Coin Motion Pictures by Ranjith and PM Shashidaran. Other actors include Ranjith, Vijilesh, Atul, Sreelakshmy, Sreejith Ravi, Kottayam Ramesh, Dinesh Alleppey, Rahul, Sivan Sopanam, etc.

The background score is by Jakes Bejoy, the editing is by Retin Radhakrishnan, and the cinematography is by Prashant Raveendran. Kailas Menon has composed the songs. The production design is by Prashant Madhav. The story is by Hemant Kumar. Kozhikode was the primary location of the film. Agnivesh is the Executive Director. Badusha is the Project Designer of the film and Athira Diljith is the PRO.

