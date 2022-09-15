Want to give a well-cooked meal: Alphonse Puthren on ‘Gold’ release delay

Director Alphonse Puthren has revealed that the release of the much-awaited 'Gold' will be delayed a little more. Alphonse revealed this on Facebook in response to a fan's comment. He noted that there was still some last-minute work to do, including taking care of the music and colouring. He said he cannot give a date for now.

The fan wanted to know about the release date, and this was what he said—“There is some more work to be done, bro. Still, some work needs to be done on music, computer graphics, and coloring. I will tell you the date as soon as it is over. Until then I'm sorry bro. The date suggested by the theater was Onam. But we couldn’t finish that day. No one likes uncooked food, bro. So since I am the cook, I have decided to give a thoroughly cooked meal. Sorry for not announcing the release date.'

Alphonse responds to his fan who enquired about the film's release date. Screenshot

Everyone thought the film will hit the theaters on Onam. Alphonse Puthren’s last film ‘Premam’ was 7 years ago. Nayanthara is the heroine in the film co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.