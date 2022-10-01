'We had to remove Sreenath Bhasi from Chattambi poster due to negative comments'

'Chattambi' director Abhilash S Kumar has said that he expects more people will arrive in theatres to watch the film starring Sreenath Bhasi, now that the complaint against the lead actor has been withdrawn. The filmmakers had initially alleged that the footfall for the film, which released on September 23 had plunged after Sreenath was accused of verbally abusing an anchor of a popular YouTube channel during the promotion of 'Chattambi'.

According to him, the film suffered greatly due to Sreenath Bhasi's behaviour during the promotion of the film. He also revealed that the team decided to remove Sreenath from the 'Chattambi' posters since they only negative comments were appearing under the posts on social media.

“Yes, it is unfortunate that the incident happened when our film was supposed to release in theatres. Sreenath Bhasi should have been careful since he had a responsibility to the rest of the team who has worked extremely hard for the film. The movie was supposed to boost Sreenath's future as a lead actor,” he said.

After the incident, the anchor filed a complaint against Sreenath Bhasi with the Maradu police stating that he had abused her verbally during the promotion of the film. On Friday, she withdrew the plaint saying she saw a different, repentant Sreenath Bhasi at the office of the Producers Association a few days ago. She also alleged that he was not willing to apologise for his behaviour following which she went ahead with the complaint.