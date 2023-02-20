N S Madhavan regrets supporting Suresh Gopi earlier

Writer N S Madhavan tweeted his public apology for supporting actor Suresh Gopi. It all began when a video of the actor declaring that he has no fondness for non-believers went viral on social media. He also said he would pray for the absolute destruction of those who question the faith of the believers. The hate speech prompted Madhavan to retweet a post by him earlier, praising Suresh Gopi. He also added that he regretted making such a statement.

The tweet read—“My mistake, my mistake, my big mistake! I cringe unconditionally.” In his earlier tweet, he wrote— “I like Suresh Gopi despite his politics. Everything else about him is good. His humanism is shining. Look, except for him, no other superstar came out in support of Prithviraj who was cyberbullied by his own BJP. I don’t think he will last in that toxic setup for long.”

For the last two days, Suresh Gopi’s hate speech has been trending on social media. It was while speaking at a function that he lashed out against the non-believers. And there were strong criticisms against his speech.

“I love all the believers of this world. I love believers of all religions. I can say with pride that I have no fondness for non-believers. I can’t forgive any force that questions the faith of believers. I will pray for the destruction of such people in front of the temple. Everyone should do that. Our faith isn’t meant to harm anyone. We shouldn't allow anyone who dares to annihilate our beliefs and religious institutions to live in peace. If I name those people, then it will be a political issue. Therefore I am not saying it,” ---these were his words.