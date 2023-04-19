Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

What's 'Romancham' got to do with 'Ee Parakkum Thalika'? Here's what trolls have to say

Our Correspondent
Published: April 19, 2023 10:34 AM IST Updated: April 19, 2023 11:12 AM IST
Trolls are saying that Sinumon is determined to kill all the rats that made life hell for his father. Movie stills
Topic | Entertainment News

'Romancham' has been receiving a lot of mixed reviews post the film's OTT release. While some say the movie is interesting, others claim the film did not live up to their expectations. However, what everyone seems to agree with is that Sinumon played by Arjun Ashokan is a cracker of a character in the film as he is funny and scary at the same time.

Since Sinumon can’t stand rats, he smashes it against a wall whenever he comes across one. Not just that, he also religiously buries all the dead rats. Now, netizens have found a very interesting reason behind his hatred for rats. They have put two and two together and come up with this strange theory about his lineage. They are convinced that he is the son of 'Ee Parakkum Thalika’s Sundaran (played by Harisree Ashokan) who has an axe to grind with a rat who chewed his passport. That explains Sinumon’s hatred for rats as they destroyed his father’s future.

Trolls are saying that Sinumon is determined to kill all the rats that made life hell for his father. The video featuring footage from both films has gone viral on social media now.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.