'Ayalaan' starring Sivakarthikeyan set for Diwali 2023 release

Chennai: The release date for 'Ayalaan', a fantasy film starring actor Sivakarthikeyan, has been officially announced by KJR Studios' Kotapadi J. Rajesh. Produced by R.D. Raja of 24AM Studios and written/directed by R.Ravikumar, the movie has generated anticipation among fans since its announcement. It will be released worldwide during Diwali this year.

"We are excited to announce that our passion project - Ayalaan will have its worldwide theatrical release on Diwali 2023. We've poured our heart and soul into this film, and we're ecstatic to announce the release date of our movie," said KJR Studios.

The production house added, "With Ayalaan, we did not want to compromise on quality, as it will have the highest number of CGI shots for a pan-Indian movie. Hence, we needed time to achieve perfection. Ayalaan will be the first full-length live-action film in Indian cinema to have over 4500+ VFX shots with the alien character playing a pivotal role throughout the movie. At this moment, we'd like to thank Phantom FX, the company behind many Hollywood movies, for the exceptional CG work they've delivered for Ayalaan. We would also like to thank all the fans for your unwavering patience and support. We promise the wait will be worth it."

Ayalaan is a fantasy entertainer featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh as the lead characters. A.R. Rahman is composing the music, and the lyrics are by Vivek and Madhan Karky. The film is produced by R.D. Raja of 24AM Studios and is released by KJR Studios Kotapadi J. Rajesh.

Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Banupriya, Balasaravanan, and many others are a part of the star cast. The film has cinematography by Nirav Shah, while the editing is done by Ruben. The production design is by T. Muthuraj, and VFX is by Bejoy Arputharaj of Phantom FX.

Dance choreography is done by Ganesh Acharya, Paresh Shirodkar, and Sathish Kumar, while the costumes are designed by Pallavi Singh and Neeraja Kona. The poster designs are done by Gopi Prasanna.

(With IANS inputs)