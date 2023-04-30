Actress Vanitha Vijaykumar's former husband Peter Paul passed away, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday. The actress got married to Peter in 2020 but the couple divorced within an year. During the divorce, she maintained that Peter was always under the influence of alcohol and misbehaved with her in an inebriated state.

Initial reports suggest that Peter passed away due to health issues caused by alcohol abuse. Vanitha posted a note on social media after Peter's death: “My mom once taught me God helps those who help themselves. Its definitely a lesson everyone should learn. When in crossroads, people make their own choices of path. I am sure you found peace after battling the demons you were facing and the trauma you went through. As sad as I feel for your parting from this world, I know you are definitely in a better place and you finally found ur peace..be happy wherever you are,” she wrote.

Vanitha's marriage to Peter had courted controversy after the latter's first wife filed a complaint against the couple as Peter was not legally divorced from her. Peter also had a son and daughter from his marriage to his first wife. Vanitha has never been new to controversies and has often hit headlines for her feud with her family. She was married twice before her marriage to Peter.