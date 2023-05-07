Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan to light up the screens with 'Jawan' on September 7

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 07, 2023 10:15 AM IST
Jawaan
Jawan movie poster. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: The release date for Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film 'Jawan' has been set for September 7. It has been confirmed that the movie will feature Tamil superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

King Khan, who is basking in the blockbuster success of 'Pathaan', and his producer-wife Gauri Khan, took to social media to make the announcement. They also shared a poster of the film, which has been helmed by award-winning director Atlee.

In the poster, SRK is seen wearing a mask as he jumps with an iron rod in his hand, and 'Jawan' is written on it.
Both SRK and Gauri Khan captioned it: "#Jawan #7thSeptember2023".

RELATED ARTICLES

An action-thriller, 'Jawan' features the music of Anirudh Ravichander and cameos by Deepika Padukone, Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Allu Arjun.
(With inputs from IANS)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.