'Manoj Bajpayee is one of the best dialogue writers in the country,' says Suparn Varma

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 01, 2023 02:28 PM IST
Their recent work was 'Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', on which Suparn served as a creative producer. Photo: IANS
Filmmaker and writer Suparn Varma, who is known for 'The Family Man', 'Rana Naidu', has heaped praise on his friend and frequent collaborator actor Manoj Bajpayee. Suparn who has worked with Manoj in a couple of shows and films maintained that Manoj Bajpayee was also a good dialogue writer and actor, apart from being just a friend.

Their recent work was 'Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', on which Suparn served as a creative producer.

"Manoj is not just a friend and collaborator but also one of the best actors and dialogue writers in the country. His dedication and passion for his craft are truly inspiring. One of the most valuable lessons I've learned from him is the importance of leaving ego aside and working together as a team, surrendering ourselves to the vision of the project."

When asked about his approach to creating content for the OTT space, Varma humbly acknowledged the contributions of his team. He stated: "I am blessed to have an incredible team of talented writers, creators, actors, and technicians who collaborate seamlessly to bring our collective vision to life. Additionally, I believe in the constant evolution of storytelling, adapting to changing times and understanding the audience's pulse."

(With IANS inputs)

