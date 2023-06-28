T S Raju death hoax: Aju Varghese apologises to veteran actor for sharing 'wrong information'

Actor Aju Varghese has apologised to veteran serial and film actor T S Raju for sharing a false report regarding the actor's death. Aju expressed his regret over sharing the misinformation on his social media page. Taking to Facebook, the actor wrote: “Sincere apology to T S Raju sir and his family members for hurting them by making an absolutely wrong / miscommunication statement. (believing a news found in social media went wrong),” he wrote. Aju also apologised to T S Raju over the phone in front of the media.

“Sir, I really like you and your work. Many of your dialogues in 'Joker' are very dear to me. I still use them in my day-to-day conversations. I remember being deeply influenced by your dialogue 'The show must go on' in the movie, when I first watched it in Class VI. I wrote my condolences on social media when I falsely learned about your death. I made a huge mistake for which I seek your forgiveness. I am extremely happy to learn you are in good health. I am falling at your feet and seeking forgiveness for this grave mistake,” he said.

He also said he was influenced by a post he saw on social media. “The post regarding your death seemed genuine. Social media has that influence on us,” he told T S Raju.

Manorama News also caught up with the veteran actor and spoke to him about the false report. “I am still in good health now. I think someone who really wanted me dead circulated the news on social media,” Raju said with a laugh.