Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue released; fans excited for the superstar's next blockbuster

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 10, 2023 12:14 PM IST
Jawan movie poster. Photo: IMDb
After much anticipation, the long-awaited prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan' was finally unveiled on July 10. The superstar's second film following the blockbuster success of 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' promises to be a captivating cinematic experience. Initially slated for a June 2 release, the Atlee directorial was rescheduled and is now set to hit the screens in September.

This highly-anticipated collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Atlee marks their first venture together. Atlee, renowned for his Tamil hits featuring Vijay such as 'Theri', 'Mersal', and 'Bigil', brings his unique vision to this project. Alongside SRK's double role, the film boasts an ensemble cast led by Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

The prevue offers a glimpse into the film's intense action sequences, showcasing Shah Rukh Khan in action-packed moments. The superstar's intriguing looks add to the anticipation surrounding the film. It also surprises fans with an action scene featuring Deepika Padukone donning a red saree amidst a rain-soaked setting.

