'It took me 2 weeks to learn how to row', recalls actor who played oarsman in MT's 'Kadavu'

Kozhikode: It was legendary writer and filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair who taught a young Santhosh Antony how to row a boat, while life taught him to drive a lorry. Santhosh was a teenager when he portrayed the lead role of Raju, the oarsman, in MT’s iconic movie ‘Kadavu’. MT Vasudevan Nair had adopted SK Pottekkat’s novel ‘Kadathuthoni’ into ‘Kadavu’, a movie that had gained permanent position in the hearts of Malayali movie lovers. The movie bagged the national awards for best movie and screenplay in 1991. Meanwhile, Santhosh grabbed the state award for best child artist that year.

After ‘Kadavu’ Santhosh disappeared from the limelight. He was, however, found out as MT celebrates his ninetieth birthday. Even though Santhosh played the lead role in one of the most iconic movies ever made in Malayalam, life didn’t allow him to pursue his artistic talents. Now, he drives his own tipper lorry at a quarry in Thottumukkam.

Santhosh had studied at Kodencherry High School. MT noticed him after Santhosh was selected the best actor at the school youth festival. However, Santhosh confesses that he didn’t realise then that MT Vasudevan Nair was such a legendary filmmaker. ‘Kadavu’ was shot at various locations in Cheruthuruthi and Kozhikode. Santhosh was instructed to reach Cheruthuruthi, fifteen days before the filming began. He recalls that he had shared the room with veteran actor Balan K Nair. It took the duo almost two weeks to learn how to row a boat.

As expected, the movie became a huge hit. But, Santhosh’s family had to move to Karnataka due to financial crisis. He soon forgot about movies. Later, Santhosh came to know that many leading directors had looked for him in order to offer him roles. Santhosh returned to Kerala seventeen years ago and settled at Mukkam in Kozhikode with his wife Bijo Francis. Their kids Alfi and Alan are interested in music and plays guitar.