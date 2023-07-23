Get ready for 'Kanguva': Megastar Suriya's grand-scale spectacle in 10 languages

Megastar Suriya's highly anticipated and grand-scale magnum opus, 'Kanguva', has unveiled its scintillating first glimpse on the special occasion of the megastar's birthday. This captivating teaser has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English languages, with four more languages to follow soon.

'Kanguva', produced by Studio Green in association with UV Creations, has already set the expectation meter soaring since its inception. The recent announcement of its release in 10 languages, presented in 3D format, has sent waves of excitement through trade circles.

The world of 'Kanguva' promises to be raw, rustic, and offers a completely new visual experience to the audience. It revolves around human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on an epic scale, forming the core essence of the film.

With a duration of 2 minutes, the teaser boasts stunning visuals, epic music, and above all, the powerful and charismatic screen presence of Megastar Suriya, captivating his fans to an even greater magnitude.