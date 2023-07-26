Thalapathy Vijay to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'?

Exciting developments continue to unfold around Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated project, 'Jawan', directed by Atlee. With each passing day, the film seems to grow even grander. This upcoming venture not only promises to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar but also introduces Nayanthara to Bollywood audiences. Adding to the buzz, reports suggest that the film will feature a special cameo appearance by none other than the renowned South Indian superstar, Thalapathy Vijay.

Vijay, known for his colossal stature in the South Indian film industry, is said to share screen space with SRK in an adrenaline-pumping action sequence. While the internet has been abuzz with speculations about Thalapathy Vijay's cameo ever since the project's announcement, the film's choreographer recently spilled the beans, confirming the exciting news. However, the official announcement from the makers is still awaited, adding an air of suspense to the already heightened anticipation.

What makes this collaboration even more remarkable is the reported fact that Thalapathy Vijay graciously agreed to be a part of 'Jawan' without charging a fee, showcasing the camaraderie between Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee.