Actor Manoj Kumar wants Dulquer Salmaan to play Oommen Chandy onscreen

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 29, 2023 02:50 PM IST
Serial actor Manoj Kumar believes Dulquer Salmaan would be the right choice to play the late Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy onscreen. The actor conveyed his wish on his YouTube channel, the other day.

According to him, Dulquer Salmaan would be the perfect choice because it would lend a pan-Indian appeal to the popular leader.

“Today morning I was watching 'Salala Mobiles' in which I have also played a small role. I had this sudden thought while observing Dulquer in the movie. Today, a lot of films are being made of famous people, so it is possible someone would be making a biographical film about Oommen Chandy. Malayalis love him. And Dulquer will be perfect to play the great leader. I feel he even has some resemblance to Chandy sir,” he said, while also sharing a graphic visual of DQ as the former chief minister.

“I think he will look exactly like Oommen Chandy if he undergoes a small makeover. He is someone who has gone through a lot of conflicts in his life. I believe his life story is eventful enough to be made into a film. However, that would be possible only if a talented filmmaker from Mollywood attempts it. I believe it can be a great pan-Indian film,” he said. He also shared a possible storyline for the film. “The film starts at his cemetery, where people are lighting candles. Mammootty will arrive at the scene as himself and remember the late leader's life, from his childhood. I am hoping, if such a movie is made, it will be produced by Mammootty Kampany and Wayfare Productions. It will be the most expensive film made in Malayalam,” he said.

