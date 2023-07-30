Five reasons why you should watch the Netflix series 'Kohrra'

'Kohrra', currently streaming on Netflix, is a crime investigation thriller revolving around the murder of an NRI who arrives in India for his marriage. His best friend, a UK national, also goes missing and the cops are under pressure to find the culprit before the foreign country is involved.

Here are five reasons why you should watch this series:

Punjab landscape and culture

Punjabi culture is the mainstay of many Bollywood movies, but 'Kohrra' explores the Sikh traditions, customs and way of life in added detail. The series sheds light on the NRI community, which forms a sizable population in modern Punjab. Their affluence and influence in politics are also highlighted in the series. The sprawling wheat and paddy fields are a treat to watch.

The plot

The storyline written by Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma and Diggi Sisodia is intriguing. A young man's body is discovered in a deserted area. Two policemen -- SI Balbir Singh and ASI Amarpal Garundi -- investigate the death of a young NRI Sikh named Paul. His friend Liam Murphy, a UK national, also goes missing. There are only a few suspects, but twists and turns in the storyline make it a highly captivating drama.

Realistic scenes

There is hardly any drama in how cops handle a murder investigation. The high-handedness and brutality used by the policemen have been depicted well in the series. Many of the scenes, including violence in families, ring true.

The cast

The solid performances of all the actors are the heart and soul of 'Kohrra'. Suvinder Vicky is exceptional as the determined, tough cop, who battles his inner devils while navigating his deteriorating relationship with his daughter Nimrat. Suvinder portrays the vulnerability and the toxicity in Balbir Singh's character with sufficient depth.

Barun Sopti, who plays Garundi, the impulsive yet dutiful cop, has also done an exemplary job.

Rachel Shelley, known for playing Elizabeth in 'Lagaan', has made an impressive comeback to the Indian screen with a commendable performance in 'Kohrra'.

Addressing masculine toxicity and other vices

The six-episode series addresses various vices in society, especially the illicit drug flow into Punjab. One of the suspects is a drug addict. There are also sufficient and more conversations around drug abuse and how substance abuse has spread among youngsters.

As toxic as drug abuse is, hyper-masculinity and dominance over weaker human beings, both men and women, have also been explored. Balbir Singh and Paul's father Steve are atypical men who try to prove their dominance, especially in their families. They take decisions for their sons and daughters; they don't like to be questioned and would go to great lengths to prove themselves right.