'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud passes away at 25

Angus Cloud, cast member of the HBO teen drama series "Euphoria," died on Monday at age 25 just days after the death of his father, his family said in a statement.

Cloud played Fezco, an intense drug dealer with a moral code, in the series starring Zendaya in the lead role of Rue Bennett.

No specific cause of death was reported but the family statement said he had suffered from mental health issues and was hit hard by the death of his father, described as his "best friend," who was buried last week.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement said.

Cloud had five other acting credits, according to IMDB.com, but his breakthrough role came in 2019 in "Euphoria," which depicts a group of California high school students dealing with sex, drugs and violence.

The character of Fezco O'Neill, known as Fez, develops a close bond with the protagonist played by Zendaya, who leaves rehab at the beginning of the series but is still dealing with addiction. At the end of the series, Fez is arrested by police after a shootout.

The highly acclaimed show has won numerous awards, including two Emmys and a Golden Globe for Zendaya.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time," the Euphoria show posted on messaging platform X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The show aired for two full seasons in 2019 and 2022, plus a pair of special episodes in 2020 and 2021, with a third season set for 2025, according to IMDB.