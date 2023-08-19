'King of Kotha' advance bookings begin: Over 5,000 tickets fly off the shelves in one day

Dulquer Salmaan’s 'King of Kotha' is all set to hit theatres on August 24. There is a lot of hype around the film, given that it is Dulquer's latest Malayalam theatrical release since the pandemic. Advance bookings have already begun for the film. According to sources, the digital platform BookMyShow recorded a sale of over 5,000 tickets in the first 24 hours.

Dulquer plays the titular role in the film, directed by veteran filmmaker Joshiy's son Abhilash. Gokul Suresh, Shabir Kallarakkal, known popularly for his role as Sarpatta Parambarai are part of the film, which also features Tamil actor Prasanna. 'King of Kotha' is touted to be the costliest film from Wayfarer Films. Zee Studios is also jointly producing the film.

Chemban Vinod, Shammi Thilakan, Saran Shakti (Vada Chennai Saran), Aishwarya Lakshmi, Nyla Usha, Shanthi Krishna, and Anikha Surendran are also part of the film. The film which is set in two eras will simultaneously release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Jakes Bejoy and Shan Rahman are the music composers of the film. KOK will be high on adrenaline-rushing action sequences, which is choreographed by Rajashekhar. The cinematography is by Nimish Ravi and the screenplay is by Abhilash Chandran.